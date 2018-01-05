|
Advice for step mums: how to handle his kids
|
|
In this article
Advice for step mums
Around one in ten of all families with children in the UK are step families. While there's every chance you might fall in love with a man who already has children, it's unlikely you'll stumble upon a magic wand that will turn you into the ideal step mum.
Follow our 10 commandments that will help you adapt to your new role and get yourself accepted by his children - your new step children.
|
|
LA-B, CB.
With thanks to psychoanalyst Dominique Devedeux.
|
Parenting Editor
26/10/2010
|
Article Plan Advice for step mums: handling step children ▼
|