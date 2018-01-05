>
>

Advice for step mums: how to handle his kids

 
Advice for step mums
In this article
Advice for step mums

Around one in ten of all families with children in the UK are step families. While there's every chance you might fall in love with a man who already has children, it's unlikely you'll stumble upon a magic wand that will turn you into the ideal step mum.

Follow our 10 commandments that will help you adapt to your new role and get yourself accepted by his children - your new step children.

LA-B, CB.
With thanks to psychoanalyst Dominique Devedeux.  
Parenting Editor
26/10/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Rare baby namesCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         