>
>
Advice for step mums: handling step children
  
The myth of the evil stepmother: evil step mums
In this article

The myth of the evil stepmother: evil step mums


The notion of the 'evil step mother' owes itself to fairtyales like Cinderalla but step mothers aren't necessarily evil, cruel or wicked... and they certainly don't all have pointy fingers or warts on their chin!

As step mum, you're not mum, but you still have the right to be friendly, open, authoritative, funny, affectionate, gentle, understanding, annoyed and so on, if, and only if, you're clear in your own mind that you are the step mother and not the mother of his children.

"In reality, you will already have enough to deal with in your role as step mother," explains Dominique Devedeux, "You'll be caught between your aspirations and desire to serve them well, and the fear and guilt of not being up to scratch when faced with hostile and uncooperative step children."
Parenting Editor
26/10/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Meaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant lossRare baby names
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         