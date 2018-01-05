In this article





















The myth of the evil stepmother: evil step mums

The notion of the 'evil step mother' owes itself to fairtyales like Cinderalla but step mothers aren't necessarily evil, cruel or wicked... and they certainly don't all have pointy fingers or warts on their chin!



As step mum, you're not mum, but you still have the right to be friendly, open, authoritative, funny, affectionate, gentle, understanding, annoyed and so on, if, and only if, you're clear in your own mind that you are the step mother and not the mother of his



"In reality, you will already have enough to deal with in your role as step mother," explains Dominique Devedeux, "You'll be caught between your aspirations and desire to serve them well, and the fear and guilt of not being up to scratch when faced with hostile and uncooperative step children ."


