>
>
Advice for step mums: handling step children
  
Spending money on step children: relationship between step mother and step children
In this article

Spending money on step children: relationship between step mother and step children


Yes, the temptation is there: "I'll buy you whatever you want, even if you don't like me, you'll feel indebted to me and you won't be able to reject me". It might even work with little ones... for the first couple of hours. With older step children, you might want to win them over by buttering them up.

However, this is precisely the sort of attitude step mums should be avoiding. First off, because you'll put in place a hypocritical system where nobody (you included!) can win. Also, because the more you act like this, the more you'll need to up the stakes in order to 'get one up'.

The foundations of your new step family should be solid, and this false message is a trap that could have you heading for a fall. Remain natural, treat them to something if you want to, as a gift, a surprise or a compliment. But don't go over the top, that's all.

"It won't take you long to realise that gifts which have been chosen with love end up in the cupboard or directly in the bin. They burn the delicate little fingers of your step children .. like poisoned apples!" explains Dominique Devedeux.


© Thinkstock
Parenting Editor
26/10/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornHot celebrity men in uniform
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         