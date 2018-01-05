Stepmothers and stepchildren: relationships and friendships

In this article





















Psychoanalyst Dominique Devedeux explains: "It's widely known that your partner's daughters generally don't want to be friends with you. They're hoping that you're going to be out of the picture as soon as possible. They want to have thier dad all to themselves and become the lady of the house!" Despite being young, not having any kids and using the same make-up products as your partner's daughters...So forget about going to the beautician's together for a bikini wax or browsing in Ann Summer shops for lingerie . Don't forget that at some point, she'll visualise you wearing such attire in front of her dad.If step mums want to maintain a minimum amount of authority and credibility, it's essential that you establish ascendancy over your step children . The more effort you make in this respect, the less they'll want you to be their 'friend'.Psychoanalyst Dominique Devedeux explains: "It's widely known that your partner's daughters generally don't want to be friends with you. They're hoping that you're going to be out of the picture as soon as possible. They want to have thier dad all to themselves and become the lady of the house!"

