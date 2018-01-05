>
Advice for step mums: handling step children
  
Communicating with step children
Communicating with step children


"Although having another person to talk to would seem like a useful and enriching opportunity, many step children reject it. They're unable to put their step mum on an equal footing with their mother without feeling like they're betraying her", explains Dr Devedeux.

For this reason step mums must not be condescending, refuse them little pleasures or not be there when they need you.

Instead, you must prove to them that you're dependable, even if they reject you. They need to know that they can count on you, the other adult, if necessary. If you have children, it's important that your step children feel that they are receiving equal attention.
