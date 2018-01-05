>
Advice for step mums: handling step children
  
Giving step children the space they need
Giving step children the space they need


Your step children are like all children, they need space to breathe. They probably find it's hard enough having one overprotective mum, they don't need another one. The bigger they are, the more right they have to claim a bit of personal space.

However, not interfering doesn't equate to complete indifference. Try to strike a balance so that you don't hear the venomous phrase feared by all step mums across the world: "You're not my mum anyway!".

Expert's advice: "The most fulfilled step mums are those who live their lives! In other words, those who have personal activities and hobbies, those who are independent and don't feel like they're on a mission with regards to their step children, those who give themselves space and who manage to invest emotionally without investing themselves entirely! Easy, right?"


26/10/2010
