Advice for step mums: handling step children
  
Stepmums: spending time wiht his children
Stepmums: spending time wiht his children


Unless your partner has custody of his children, it's rare that you'll spend more than every other week with them. That can seem like a lot for those who have unwittingly found themselves in the role of step mum.

In order for these moments to run as smoothly as possible, you need to spend time together, along with Dad. Dr Devedeux says: "Spending time together [without Dad] is OK too as children's imaginations can sometimes be fed by the stories they make up about their dad."

The more time you spend together, the more you'll get to know each other and appreciate each other. Little by little, the attention that you've given them will turn into affection then... into love.


26/10/2010
