Advice for step mums: handling step children
Being with a man who has children: relationship with step children
Being with a man who has children: relationship with step children


Your step children are not people you should be confiding in. Don't mistake them for your best friends, and don't tell them about the negative aspects of your life with their dad.

Don't complain about him, instead let them see that you're a close, contented couple and that since he's been with you, their dad is the happiest man on the planet .. after all, a happy dad equals happy step children.

Expert's advice: "Some step mums will be exes or mothers themselves so why not take a minute to think about the different roles you have in your life. And be prepared to meet your partner or the mother of your step children halfway."


