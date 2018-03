Lightweight buggy

Perfect for trips out and about this light weight buggy is only 6.2 kg making it easy to take on and off the bus.



When it comes to practical matters like pushchairs it's the little things which make a difference and any mum will appreciate the easy fold away design for this boyish buggy - as well as the rain cover and shopping basket that come with it. Thank you Chicco.



Chicco Skip Stroller

RRP: £49.99

Available from www.kiddicare.com