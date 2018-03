Safety stroller

This smart looking stroller will not only go with any outfit, it will also see your child through from birth.



Perfect for winter days, the foot muff and detachable rain hood will keep your child sheltered and warm on drizzly days, whilst the 5 point safety harness will keep them firmly strapped in, where they can't cause any mischief.



Chicco Winter London Stroller Astral

RRP: £59.89

Available from www.kiddicare.com