Shopping stroller

A great buggy for shopping, strolling and browsing, this one has lockable, swivel front wheels which are extra effective at negotiating your way round shopping aisles.



With an ajustable back rest and leg support this one will also see your baby through from 3 months upwards and with its light frame and durable washable covers, it will no doubt serve you well.



Kiddicouture Pushchair Liquorice Lane

RRP: £79.99

Available from www.kiddicare.com