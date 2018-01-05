>
Practical pushchair
Practical pushchair


As well as being pretty, this one is also practical which is the elusive combination. With a 4 year manufacture guarantee, this one is suitable from birth and should last at least 3 years.

The seat has 3 positions and there is an adjustable calf support for tired little legs. The lockable front swivel wheels will come in handy too, whilst the carry handle, rain cover and compact umbrella fold make looking after your baby on the go even easier.

Cosatto Swift Lite Supa - Pretti Kitti
RRP: £126
Available from www.kiddicare.com


10/11/2010
