Extra easy pushchair

Compact, chic and versatile, this is the pushchair of our dreams, primarily because it can be folded with just one hand - perfect for busy mums.



With extra padding and support, a safety harness and all the accessories you could dream of, this pushchair is just brilliant.



Graco Mosaic OHF Pushchair Elara

RRP: £89.99

Available from www.kiddicare.com