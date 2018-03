All rounder

Best for all round practicality and price, this racy number from Maclaren has all you need in a push chair and some extras on top of that.

With a large shoping basket, superlight frame (good for buggy jogs) and that all important 5 point safety harness, this is the fail safe all rounder pushchair you can't go wrong with.





Maclaren Techno XT Pushchair black

RRP: £165

Available from www.kiddicare.com