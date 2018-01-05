|
The do's and don'ts of pregnancy made easy
|
|
In this article
The do's and don'ts of pregnancy made easy
The do's and don'ts of pregnancy made easyWe all know how to get pregnant - birds, bees and all that jazz, we get it - but what to do when you're actually pregnant is less well known.
The do's and don'ts of pregnancy actually make up quite an important and lengthy list. Simple things like ditching the smoking and heavy drinking are no-brainers when it comes to pregnancy but other things aren't as obvious as you'd think.
For instance did you know that being around cat litter if you're pregnant is a big no-no? Neither did we!
So we talked to the experts and gathered the full list of do's and don'ts of pregnancy so that all you mothers-to-be out there will be totally clued up on what, and what not to do, during the nine months ahead.
Find out the do's and don'ts of pregnancy right here!
|
|
Maria Bell
17/02/2013
|
Article Plan The do's and don'ts of pregnancy made easy ▼
|