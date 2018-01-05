In this article

























Don't: Go near caffeine

You might have guessed that coffee and tea might be on the list, but it goes beyond the simple up-all-night extra stress effects.



Tommy’s ‘Having a Healthy Pregnancy’ guide in conjunction with Asda Pharmacy advises: "Avoid tea and coffee at meal time as they can interfere with iron absorption: iron is an important nutrient for both mum and baby."



Too much caffeine also has been linked to babies having low heart rates which can result in greater chances of health risks in the future. The NHS also warns that too much caffeine can increase the risk of miscarriage, so it's really important to curb this habit quickly.



It is advised that you stick to under 200mg per day, if you really need your fix then try decaffeinated!



