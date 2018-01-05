>
>
The do's and don'ts of pregnancy made easy
  
Don't: Go near caffeine
In this article

Don't: Go near caffeine


You might have guessed that coffee and tea might be on the list, but it goes beyond the simple up-all-night extra stress effects.

Tommy’s ‘Having a Healthy Pregnancy’ guide in conjunction with Asda Pharmacy advises: "Avoid tea and coffee at meal time as they can interfere with iron absorption: iron is an important nutrient for both mum and baby."

Too much caffeine also has been linked to babies having low heart rates which can result in greater chances of health risks in the future. The NHS also warns that too much caffeine can increase the risk of miscarriage, so it's really important to curb this habit quickly.

It is advised that you stick to under 200mg per day, if you really need your fix then try decaffeinated!



17/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant lossRare baby names
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         