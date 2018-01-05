In this article

























Do: Keep active

Instead...try and stick to sports and exercises that you already did before you were pregnant. Swimming, walking and yoga are particularly great ways to exercise during pregnancy.



Keeping active during your pregnancy will help your body cope with the strains of being pregnant, ready it for labour and also greatly speed up your recovery rate post-pregnancy! So it's pretty beneficial to keep in shape.



Try to get as much gentle exercise as you can and if you're doing any sort of class always mention to the instructor that you are pregnant!



