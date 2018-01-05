In this article

























Don't: "Eat for two"

The phrase 'eating for two' when pregnant can be a dangerous one! Eating double what you would normally eat is not what health professionals are getting at when they tell you this.



The Tommy's Guide states: "An extra 200 calories - the equivalent of two small slices of bread - is all that is recommended during pregnancy and only in the last 12 weeks of pregnancy."



In these 200 calories should be plenty of vegetables, fruits and foods containing Vitamin C and iron to make mother and baby fit and healthy.



Foods to stay clear of during pregnancy include any raw fish, raw meat, shellfish, undercooked eggs, pâté, unpasteurised milk products - that means soft and blue cheeses - and anything containing high doses of Vitamin A.

