Do: Ask for help

Asking for help when you need it is crucial in pregnancy. No mother-to-be needs to be told that having a baby is hard work emotionally, physically and mentally - but sometimes they may need to remind themselves that.



Don't take too much on at work or at home. You might not have the luxury of taking prolonged maternity leave or have a partner to help - but maybe small changes like getting your shopping delivered online and delegating projects at work will help make life easier.



The Tommy's guide reassures that: "Sometimes, making the changes to your lifestyle that will help get you baby-ready can be tough so always ask for help if you are struggling.



Discuss any worries you may have with your family, your midwife and particularly your GP, as GPs can fast-track pregnant women for talking therapy so that they get the necessary support."

