Don't: Be tempted by booze
There is still a bit of debate around exactly how much you can drink when you are pregnant.

Most health advisors advise against drinking whilst pregnant because there are links between alcohol and your baby's health. The liver is one of the last parts of your unborn to develop and so it will not be able to tackle alcohol in the same way you are.

In some cases excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to miscarriage and other complications. For this reason The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) advises women to avoid alcohol, particularly for the first 12 weeks due to increased risks of miscarriage.

If you do choose to drink the NHS advises not to drink 2-4 units of alcohol per week. If you ignore this and drink heavily during pregnancy there is a much greater risk of your child developing foetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) which can lead to behavioural disorders, facial abnormalities and restricted growth.




17/02/2013
