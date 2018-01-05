In this article

























Do: Reach for the vitamins

We've already said that folic acid is extremely important in pregnancy, but there are lots of other vitamins that your body craves that you can get through supplements or the foods that you eat.



Tommy's Guide says: "Vitamin D is the lesser known but equally important nutrient, for the formation of healthy bones and teeth for the baby. During winter months, lack of sunshine can mean vitamin D is harder to come by, so women will be more likely to need a vitamin D supplement."



As well as this, it's important not to forget calcium. Seeing as calcium is so vital for the health of your bones and teeth, it's also essential to the development of your baby's. You can find good sources of calcium in fish with bones (whitebait and sardines), figs and most commonly in dairy products - just be careful to make sure these are pasteurised.



Vitamin C is another one that helps your body cope with the all-round stresses of pregnancy, mainly by helping the absorption of iron from fruit. Oranges are high in Vitamin C, but other sources like tomatoes, broccoli, fruit and even potatoes are easy to come by!



Getting enough iron is also very important in making sure that you won't suffer from exhaustion and have the right energy levels. Make sure you have a lot of lean meats, green vegetables, dried fruits and nuts. Though be careful with peanuts as some health professional may advise you against eating them when pregnant - always ask your GP.



