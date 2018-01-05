Don't: Smoke

Smoking during pregnancy is not advised. Unsurprisingly every cigarette that you smoke during pregnancy is going to have health repercussions for your unborn child - as well as yourself!



Severe complications can arise if you smoke while pregnant, you can increase the risk of still birth, have more extreme bouts of morning sickness and decrease the chance of your baby being able to cope with complications.



The best thing that you can do for your child is to give them the best, healthiest start in life. This is why giving up smoking is vital.



If you're thinking of giving up why not consult our advice for giving up smoking.

