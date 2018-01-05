>
The do's and don'ts of pregnancy made easy
  
Don't: Change your cat litter
This might sound like a strange one but a parasite found in cat faeces can cause toxoplasmosis infection and can cause stillbirths and miscarriage.

Therefore if you own a cat be very careful around its litter box and any area in your garden that could potentially be contaminated - the best thing to do is to always wear gloves.

This parasite is not only found in cat faeces though, it can also been found in unpasteurised goats milk, raw meat and cured meat - so be wary around these too.

