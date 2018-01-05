In this article

























Don't: Change your cat litter

This might sound like a strange one but a parasite found in cat faeces can cause toxoplasmosis infection and can cause stillbirths and miscarriage.



Therefore if you own a cat be very careful around its litter box and any area in your garden that could potentially be contaminated - the best thing to do is to always wear gloves.



This parasite is not only found in cat faeces though, it can also been found in unpasteurised goats milk, raw meat and cured meat - so be wary around these too.



