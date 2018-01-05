>
The do's and don'ts of pregnancy made easy
  
Do: Frolic with folic
Do: Frolic with folic


You might not have heard of folic acid before but when you're pregnant you're sure to hear about it a lot.

Christine Webber, leading health journalist says: "Doctors recommend taking a 400 microgram supplement of folic acid every day from the time you give up contraception until the 12th week of pregnancy, as this can help prevent birth defects.

You might also want to eat foods that are rich in folic acid, such as liver, broccoli, spinach, fortified breakfast cereals and brown rice."

17/02/2013
