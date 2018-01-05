Plan ahead

"Don't be daunted - a little planning can make for a stress-free holiday." Wise words Chrissie! But what exactly do you need to prepare before going on holiday with your little ones?



First things first, you should sort out their passports. Babies and children need their own passports which will be valid for five years. You can get forms from most post offices.



Next, you need to look at the facilities the hotel offers. Does it have a room that you can get in to with a buggie? If your kids are fussy eaters you might also want a room with a fridge and some basic cooking equipment so you can make meals that they'll eat.

