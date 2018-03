In this article











Pack the essentials

Ok, so according to Chrissie that are certain items that you should always pack when going on holiday with kids.



They are (drum roll please...) baby wipes, a Calpol sachet, a couple of juice cartons and something to keep the kids entertained like some games or an iPad.



"An iPad or similar device also proves very versatile in providing distraction when the odd quiet moment is needed," says Chrissie.