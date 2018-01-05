Don't overpack

"Trying to keep your eye on lots of baggage while looking after your child is likely to leave nerves frazzled before you get out of the airport," says Chrissie.



Where possible, leave bulky items at home. Check what you'll be able to buy out there. You might also be able to find some specialist companies that can deliver nappies or baby equipment, which means you don't have to shove it all into your luggage.



If you do have to take over some bulky items, see if you can get them delivered.

