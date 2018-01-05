>
>
Travelling with children: Everything you need to know
  
Don't overpack
In this article

Don't overpack


"Trying to keep your eye on lots of baggage while looking after your child is likely to leave nerves frazzled before you get out of the airport," says Chrissie.

Where possible, leave bulky items at home. Check what you'll be able to buy out there. You might also be able to find some specialist companies that can deliver nappies or baby equipment, which means you don't have to shove it all into your luggage.

If you do have to take over some bulky items, see if you can get them delivered.
Sophie Herdman
03/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018New celebrity couples
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         