Bend the rules

It can be really embarrassing when your kids start to misbehave in public, but it's even worse when you're trapped on a plane or train.



Chrissie says that when she goes on holiday with kids she knows she's going to bend the rules a bit. "Bribery often works well and I have to admit to resorting to treats that would otherwise be banned at home," she says.



"Distraction also works well so take any items that might grab their interest."