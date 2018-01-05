Vaccinations: The Five in One aka DTaP/IPV/Hib

>
Vaccination: Five-in-One
 

Age:  Given at 2 months, repeated at 3 and 4 months
Protects against: diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio and Hib (haemophilus influenza type B)
Name: Pediacel
Manufactured by: Sanofi Pasteur

The lowdown:
Mothers pass on some immunity, but the level of protection varies. This five-in-one jab was introduced at the end of 2009.

There was some controversy surrounding Professor Michael Langman, who was chair of the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation when Pediacel became part of the vaccination schedule.

At the time Professsor Langman was funded by Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) for his medical research at Birmingham University. MSD and Aventis Pasteur form Aventis Pasteur MSD who supply the Five-In-One vaccine in the UK.

Side effects: Common side effects include pain, redness and swelling at the injection site, irritability and increased crying sometimes mild fever. Rarer side effects such as convulsions, fevers, and high-pitched crying, have been reported in fewer than one in 1,000 children.

In premature babies - 28 weeks or earlier - apnea (longer gaps than normal between breaths) may occur for two to three days after vaccination. Some experts, including nutritionist Patrick Holford, suggest delaying vaccination for babies in this category to minimise risk of auto-immune disease.

No studies on long term side effects exist.

Consult your doctor before this vaccination if your baby has had any of the following:

  • Previous allergic reaction to any DTaP/Hib containing vaccine
  • Previous allergic reaction to any of the other vaccine ingredients
  • A Bleeding disorder
  • Any Neurological disorder
  • A fever or acute illness. In this case vaccination should be postponed until the child has recovered.

What’s in it:
Formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde and bovine serum albumin and the antibiotics: neomycin, streptomycin and polymyxin B. Thimerosol used in the polio vaccine has been replaced by 2-phenoxyethanol, (a main ingredient in anti-freeze). The three poliovirus types are inactivated by formalin (formaldehyde) and grown on human diploid cells derived originally from aborted human fetuses.

