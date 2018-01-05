Experts: Vaccination and your baby

Experts PRO-vaccination



Adam Finn is Head of the Academic Unit of Child Health at Bristol Medical School , Dept of Clinical Science South Bristol and an honorary consultant in paediatric infectious diseases and immunology at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.



He is director of the South West Medicines for Children Research Network and heads the Bristol Children's Vaccine Centre . His main research interests include mucosal immunology relating to bacterial vaccines, in particular pneumococcus and clinical trials of vaccines and medicines in children. ANTI-vaccination



Dr Richard Lanigan B.Sc., DC, MCC, Member of the International Chiropractic Association,

Founder of www.vaccination.co.uk



For further information:



www.immunisation.nhs.uk

www.hpa.org.uk www.vaccination.co.uk www.jabs.org.uk www.vaccineriskawareness.com



Dr Lanigan’s interest in vaccinations was sparked after reading x by D.D.Palmer The Chiropractor’s Adjuster: The Science, Art and Philosophy of Chiropractic by D.D.Palmer. His website features clinically-based information and up-to-date research as well as an insightful question and answer section that parents may find helpful. Image © Hemera

