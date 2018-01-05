When I grow up... The career choices of today's children

|
What did you want to be when you grew up?
A teacher, a lawyer, a nurse?
How about working in banking?
Or as an astronaut or a scientist?
These career choices have become somewhat less popular in the last 25 years...
They've lost out to jobs that are a little more vocational.
Today’s kids are proudly informing teachers, parents and careers advisors across the nation that when they grew up they want to be...
- A pop star,
- An actor,
- A professional footballer...
Today's children want to be rich and famous!