When I grow up... The career choices of today's children

What did you want to be when you grew up?

A teacher, a lawyer, a nurse?

How about working in banking?

Or as an astronaut or a scientist?

These career choices have become somewhat less popular in the last 25 years...

They've lost out to jobs that are a little more vocational.

Today’s kids are proudly informing teachers, parents and careers advisors across the nation that when they grew up they want to be...

  • A pop star,
  • An actor,
  • A professional footballer...

Today's children want to be rich and famous!




 
  

11/11/2009
