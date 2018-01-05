Surprising statistics

© PHOTOS.COM / Jupiterimages

The survey of 3,000 British parents revealed that for many of today’s pre-teens, traditional careers have been superseded by the desire for fame, stardom and celebrity.



This suggests that media is now just as, if not more, influential than parental advice and school teachings when it comes to choosing a future career.

The study compared the aspirations of today’s pre-teens with those of their parents’ own career hopes when they were young.

Key amongst the findings was the overwhelming desire exhibited by many of the younger generation to attempt to find fame and fortune.

The top career choices for pre-teens (aged 5-11) in 2010 were:

Sportsman 12% Pop star 11% Actor 11% Astronaut 9% Lawyer 9% Emergency services 7% Medicine 6% Chef 5% Teacher 4% Vet 3%

Top ten ambitions of pre teens 25+ years ago were: