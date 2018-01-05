>
>
When I grow up... The career choices of today's children
Article in images

The parent's view

 

© PHOTOS.COM / Jupiterimages - The parent's view
© PHOTOS.COM / Jupiterimages
The childhood ambitions of the parents who took part in the survey were a little more down to earth.

But 69% admitted that they failed to follow their dreams.

When it came to their career, 37% said a lack of ambition and not having the necessary qualifications, kept them from fulfilling their goals.

When asked what they would like their children to do for a living, most parents still favour the academic professions.

Law (22%) and medicine (21%) scored highly, while being self employed as an entrepreneur came third (19%).

Parents also prioritised job satisfaction and happiness (53%) above wealth (21%) when it came to their hopes for their children.

Parents admitted that the media has the biggest influence on their children’s ambitions (73%), with TV taking the lion's share of the vote (52%).

Again, this contrasted with their own experiences of growing up when they were more likely to look towards the family rather than the red carpet for guidance (62%).




  
  

11/11/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Naturally beautiful celebritiesThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         