The parent's view The childhood ambitions of the parents who took part in the survey were a little more down to earth.



But 69% admitted that they failed to follow their dreams.



When it came to their career, 37% said a lack of ambition and not having the necessary qualifications, kept them from fulfilling their goals.



When asked what they would like their children to do for a living, most parents still favour the academic professions.



Law (22%) and medicine (21%) scored highly, while being self employed as an entrepreneur came third (19%).



Parents also prioritised job satisfaction and happiness (53%) above wealth (21%) when it came to their hopes for their children. Parents admitted that the media has the biggest influence on their children’s ambitions (73%), with TV taking the lion's share of the vote (52%).



Again, this contrasted with their own experiences of growing up when they were more likely to look towards the family rather than the red carpet for guidance (62%).





