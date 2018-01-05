The parent's view

|
When I grow up... The career choices of today's children
But 69% admitted that they failed to follow their dreams.
When it came to their career, 37% said a lack of ambition and not having the necessary qualifications, kept them from fulfilling their goals.
When asked what they would like their children to do for a living, most parents still favour the academic professions.
Law (22%) and medicine (21%) scored highly, while being self employed as an entrepreneur came third (19%).
Parents also prioritised job satisfaction and happiness (53%) above wealth (21%) when it came to their hopes for their children.
Parents admitted that the media has the biggest influence on their children’s ambitions (73%), with TV taking the lion's share of the vote (52%).
Anna-Belle Woollcott
11/11/2009
