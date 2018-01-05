The future pop princess

|
When I grow up... The career choices of today's children
|Article in images
|
|
One mother who can relate to the survey’s findings is 28-year-old Jolene Claire Bradbury.
“Jade tells me she would like to be a famous singer like Cheryl Cole” Jolene said. “When I was her age, I wanted to be a vet and work with animals.
“I think Jade’s been influenced by television quite a bit.
“She’s got so much confidence and creative talent so I plan to encourage that in her as much as possible.
Jade's school friends also dream of vocational careers:
“Bethany wants to be a singer like me” said Jade,
“I think she will because she is really good and we always sing in the playground which is so much fun.
|
Anna-Belle Woollcott
11/11/2009
|
Article Plan When I grow up... The career choices of today's children ▼
|