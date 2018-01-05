The professional footballers

|
When I grow up... The career choices of today's children
Tracy Williams from Wales takes a slightly dimmer view of her son’s future ambitions:
“Cassius has informed me, that he is going to be a footballer, wear a green shirt, play for Conwy - a local and not very successful team - and drive a big white car! Oh joy!” Tracy said,
In fact, the study found that there is a strong division between the genders of today’s youngsters.
“I want to be a famous footballer like Wayne Rooney” he said, “so I can get lots of money and build houses in Africa.”
The Brown’s are naturally pleased with their son’s altruism but are nevertheless concerned with his career choice:
“I worry that if he goes for it, his career might be short lived or disappointing to him,” said Megan.
“There’s no doubt he can play”, said Mitchell, “but I still think he should have a back up plan. We’ll make sure he understands that he can still build houses in Africa, even if he doesn’t become the next Rooney.”
Anna-Belle Woollcott
11/11/2009
