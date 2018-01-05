Behind the statistics

|
When I grow up... The career choices of today's children
|Article in images
|
|
“Most children wanted to be celebrities and saw physical attractiveness as the key to becoming famous” she said,
“Few actually considered any skills or talents they would like.
Back in school, Linthwaite focused on giving her class hard-working role models as well as the celebrities to look up to.
“For the majority of these children, their mums and dads didn't work. Therefore hard work wasn't modelled to them at home. They didn't see getting a job as a necessity for their future.
“One child said to me that he couldn't wait to be an adult because then he would get to watch TV all day.”
Linthwaite, however, doesn’t see a future filled with famous-for-nothing celebrities:
“Ambitions change as we grow older,” she said, “I wanted to be a farmer when I was younger.
|
Anna-Belle Woollcott
11/11/2009
|
Article Plan When I grow up... The career choices of today's children ▼
|