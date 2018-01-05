Behind the statistics

© GOODSHOOT / Jupiterimages

“Most children wanted to be celebrities and saw physical attractiveness as the key to becoming famous” she said,

“Few actually considered any skills or talents they would like.



"It’s incredible that children at such a young age had such a want for money and possessions.



"Only a very small number actually specified a job that they would want when they were older - most wanted the 'rich and famous' lifestyle.



"I think the main reason for this is that children lack good role-models, in the media especially."

Back in school, Linthwaite focused on giving her class hard-working role models as well as the celebrities to look up to.

“For the majority of these children, their mums and dads didn't work. Therefore hard work wasn't modelled to them at home. They didn't see getting a job as a necessity for their future.

Primary School Annabelle Linthwaite

“One child said to me that he couldn't wait to be an adult because then he would get to watch TV all day.”

Linthwaite, however, doesn’t see a future filled with famous-for-nothing celebrities:

“Ambitions change as we grow older,” she said, “I wanted to be a farmer when I was younger.



"The reality of adulthood brings a whole new perspective but it’s still good to have positive role models in fulfilling careers. Especially those that don’t involve being gorgeous and super skinny”

