Ovarian stimulation: what is it, who's it for and what does it involve
In around 30% of cases, infertility in women is due to an ovarian problem (absence of ovulation or rare and/or poor-quality ovulation).
Fortunately, there are many solutions these days to overcome this problem and bring about a "natural" pregnancy (in vitro).
Ovarian stimulation is the simplest solution and often the first treatment offered to a couple. Take our quiz to find out more about this method...
Our thanks go to gynaecologist/obstetrician Joëlle Belaïsch-Allart.
13/04/2010
