>
>
>
Conception

Ovarian stimulation: what is it, who's it for and what does it involve

  

Have you been trying for more than a year? © Stockbyte - Ovarian stimulation: what is it, who's it for and what does it involve
Have you been trying for more than a year? © Stockbyte
Falling pregnant isn't always so straightforward. In the UK, roughly 1 in 7 couples have difficulties conceiving a child. There can be many reasons for this, some linked to the woman, some to the man.

In around 30% of cases, infertility in women is due to an ovarian problem (absence of ovulation or rare and/or poor-quality ovulation).
Fortunately, there are many solutions these days to overcome this problem and bring about a "natural" pregnancy (in vitro).

Ovarian stimulation is the simplest solution and often the first treatment offered to a couple. Take our quiz to find out more about this method...




CF, CB
Our thanks go to gynaecologist/obstetrician Joëlle Belaïsch-Allart.

 
  
Parenting Editor
13/04/2010
Tags Conception Fertility
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         