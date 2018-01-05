>
>
>
Conception
Ovarian stimulation: who, what and why

Tests before and during ovarian stimulation treatment

 

- Tests before and during ovarian stimulation treatment


Question 4/10 :

While receiving ovarian stimulation treatment, you have to undergo a series of tests.
 •  True
 •  False


  
  


4
Parenting Editor
13/04/2010

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Hot celebrity men in uniformThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         