>
>
>
Conception
Results of fertility survey
  
Fertility and the law
In this article

Fertility and the law


Most of you (61%) acknowledge that laws should regulate assisted conception. In the UK, the HFEA, (the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority) enforces the law on a range of issues from embryo testing to donor anonymity, and regulates safety and quality standards.

Strict legal regulation is necessary in order to set out who the parents are of a child, but often legalities can be as much of a hindrance as they are a help.

The UK’s leading fertility lawyer Natalie Gamble says that ‘the law makes special rules for families created through fertility treatment’ but she also notes how sometimes laws put in place with good intentions can have the ‘wrong outcome’.

20/09/2010
Tags Conception
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Results of fertility survey
Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         