>
>
>
Conception
Results of fertility survey
  
Surrogacy and the law
In this article

Surrogacy and the law


In surrogacy situations the law gives motherhood to the woman who gives birth. ‘When the law was set up in 1990 the priority was to protect women conceiving with donor eggs (to make sure they were the legal mother even though they were not genetic parents),’ Natalie Gamble, the UK’s leading fertility lawyer explains.

‘In surrogacy situations however, since motherhood goes exclusively to the surrogate, the intended parents have to go through a legal process to reassign parenthood, which takes many months’.

This is a stressful situation for new parents especially as they legally aren’t recognised as such, even if they are the child’s biological parents. Whilst parenthood is reassigned the surrogate is legally responsible meaning that the intended mother is without rights to maternity leave, even though she is caring for a newborn.

With such complications, perhaps not surprisingly (18%) thought that the responsibility of becoming a surrogate is ‘too great’ and thought that laws on surrogacy should be revised. Whilst for the most part, (75%) agreed that surrogacy ‘gives childless couples the ultimate gift,’ the legal issues surrounding this issue put many people off.

20/09/2010
Tags Conception
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Results of fertility survey
Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         