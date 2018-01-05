>
The majority of you (54%) thought that donors should have the right to privacy, as currently under UK law, donor anonymity has been lifted.

Dr. Gill Lockwood Medical Director of Midland Fertility Services can understand why this figure might be so high yet whilst she acknowledges the ‘rights of individuals to know their own genetic identity, the lifting of anonymity has had a profound effect on the availability of donor sperm and eggs.’

This shortage of donor eggs and sperm has led to many infertile couples unable to become parents. Posts in the soFeminine forums talk desperately about the need for donor eggs, but many women are put off from donating, not only because of the lifting of anonymity, and the repercussions this could have in later life, but perhaps also because of the misconceptions of associated health risks.

A fertility specialist for many years, Dr. Gill Lockwood knows that the ‘risks associated with being an egg donor are small but important’.

The risk of Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS), which occurs when the ovaries over respond to the stimulating drugs, can put many women off becoming donors as they're unwilling to risk their own fertility health in order to help others. Dr Gill Lockwood recommends that ‘a woman completes her own family before becoming an egg donor’.

