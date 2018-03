Gender selection

Another taboo topic, is gender selection or ‘family balancing’, whereby couples chose their embryo’s gender in advance.



The practice of gender selection is illegal in the UK and can only ever be carried out to avoid sex specific genetic diseases. Of course, as Dr Gill Lockwood says, ‘most couples are just desperate for a child and would welcome either gender.’



The majority of you (77%) agree that choosing a gender is up to good old Mother Nature - no one else.