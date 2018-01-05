>
>
>
Conception
Results of fertility survey
 Photo 11/11 
The future of fertility
In this article

The future of fertility


When asked about the future of fertility treatments, Medical Director of Midland Fertility, Dr Gill Lockwood, said that the ‘aim’ should be for ‘individuals who would make good parents to have access to treatment that can help them achieve that goal.’
 
This, along with infertility prevention should be the focus going forwards. It seems that timing and lifestyle choices are two key factors. Leading a healthy lifestyle can make a dramatic difference to your fertility.

Independent fertility specialist Dr. Gedis Grudzinskas advises reducing your alcohol consumption to a minimum, giving up the cigarettes and having fewer sexual partners. Most importantly he advises us to get on it, and stop delaying the baby making.  
 
Sounds like it’s time to get back in the bedroom. 


Many thanks to our experts;

Dr Gedis Grudzinskas - independent infertlity specialist 
Dr. Gill Lockwood -  Medical Director of Midland Fertility Services
Natalie Gamble - UK’s leading fertility lawyer and partner at specialist fertility law firm Gamble and Ghevaert LLP

Other articles on soFeminine.co.uk about fertility:
 

20/09/2010
Tags Conception
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Results of fertility survey
Don't miss...
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         