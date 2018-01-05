|
The future of fertility
When asked about the future of fertility treatments, Medical Director of Midland Fertility, Dr Gill Lockwood, said that the ‘aim’ should be for ‘individuals who would make good parents to have access to treatment that can help them achieve that goal.’
This, along with infertility prevention should be the focus going forwards. It seems that timing and lifestyle choices are two key factors. Leading a healthy lifestyle can make a dramatic difference to your fertility.
Independent fertility specialist Dr. Gedis Grudzinskas advises reducing your alcohol consumption to a minimum, giving up the cigarettes and having fewer sexual partners. Most importantly he advises us to get on it, and stop delaying the baby making.
Sounds like it’s time to get back in the bedroom.
