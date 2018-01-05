Teens © BANANASTOCK LTD / Jupiterimages Many teenage girls consider that they have more energy and will be able to relate to their children better as they grow up, due to being closer in age.



Jo Middleton, 31 and a mother of two, said she wouldn’t have chosen to have had her first baby at 17 years old but sees the benefits now.



‘I am still young enough to remember what it was like being 14 myself so can empathise with my daughter,’ said Jo, a charity consultant who lives in Bridgwater. ‘We share interests, plus when she leaves home I'll still have plenty of time to do lots of exciting things with my life.’



‘There’s no great advantages for having a baby in your late teens,’ says Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Rami Atalla. ‘It’s more social than clinical, such as the maturity of the mother.’







