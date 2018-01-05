Twenties © BANANASTOCK LTD / Jupiterimages ‘Full of energy’ is how many women describe their twenties, making it a natural time to consider having a baby.



At this stage, women have often made headway into their careers, have a stable income and are settling down with a partner.



As fertility peaks for women in their twenties, it is often easier to become pregnant and pregnancy risks are reduced.



Claire Anderson, a public relations director in Leeds, had her first baby at 27. She believes her youth probably helped contribute towards a quicker recovery time.



‘I was shocked at how ridiculously sleep deprived I was, as well as the physical demands that are placed on you as a mother,’ said Claire. ‘I did often think how much harder it would be if I was less fit or quite a bit older. Even though I wasn't terribly young, I felt really young and have no regrets.’



‘Obstetrically, the best age to have a baby is in your mid-twenties as women are less likely to have any problems or be at risk of complications,’ Atalla said. ‘It also allows for enough gap, ideally two years, in which to have more children.’









