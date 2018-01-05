>
>
>
Conception
When's the best time to have a baby?
Article in images

Twenties

 

© BANANASTOCK LTD / Jupiterimages - Twenties
© BANANASTOCK LTD / Jupiterimages
‘Full of energy’ is how many women describe their twenties, making it a natural time to consider having a baby.

At this stage, women have often made headway into their careers, have a stable income and are settling down with a partner.

As fertility peaks for women in their twenties, it is often easier to become pregnant and pregnancy risks are reduced.

Claire Anderson, a public relations director in Leeds, had her first baby at 27. She believes her youth probably helped contribute towards a quicker recovery time.

‘I was shocked at how ridiculously sleep deprived I was, as well as the physical demands that are placed on you as a mother,’ said Claire. ‘I did often think how much harder it would be if I was less fit or quite a bit older. Even though I wasn't terribly young, I felt really young and have no regrets.’

‘Obstetrically, the best age to have a baby is in your mid-twenties as women are less likely to have any problems or be at risk of complications,’ Atalla said. ‘It also allows for enough gap, ideally two years, in which to have more children.’




  
  
Parenting Editor
22/01/2010
Tags Am I pregnant? Conception Fertility Key concerns
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Perfect baby names for FebruaryNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         