Forties and up

These days, the media is full of reports about celebrities such as Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and Marcia Cross, who have delayed having children until their forties.



Research by Vitabiotics found that 83 percent of women think celebrities could be a big reason why an increasing number of women are waiting until their forties to have children.



‘I wasn’t in the right place or right time to have a baby earlier. I met my partner at 40 and we had Jack when I was 41,’ said Julie Waterman of Dulverton. ‘I was fit and healthy and found it a very positive experience. I loved being pregnant and didn’t experience anything negative from doctors despite my age.’



‘There is no doubt that it becomes more difficult to fall pregnant as you get older and, having conceived, there are increased risks,’ said Pat O’Brien, Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at University College London.



‘Women should be aware of this information and take it into consideration when balancing other priorities, such as career, travel and so on, against their wish to start a family.’









