Ovulation

Is there an average number of days post last day of your period, that you ovulate?

Dr Dawn:



You ovulate 14 days before the first day of your next period, which, if you have a regular 28 day cycle is also 14 days after your last period, but if your cycle is not that predictable it can be difficult to know.



Image © iStockphoto