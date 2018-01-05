>
>
>
Conception
Your conception questions answered: Dr. Dawn Harper
  
Diet
In this article

Diet


Is there anything you should do around the time of conception like eat anything specific or take supplements?

Dr Dawn:

You should eat a healthy well balanced diet, give up smoking and alcohol and maintain a healthy weight (Body Mass Index 18.5 - 25) and you should take folic acid supplements daily ideally for three months before conception and for the first three months of pregnancy to reduce the risk of spina bifida.

Spina bifida is a defect in the development of the spinal cord of the baby and it has been shown that taking folic acid supplements significantly reduces the chances of this happening.

The incidence is about one in a thousand births but before we recommended folic acid supplements it was nearer 45 in every thousand births.

Image © Digital Vision
Parenting Editor
05/06/2011
Tags Conception
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Rare baby namesCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         