PCOS

Is it possible to get pregnant with PCOS and if so what can you do to maximise your chances?

Dr Dawn:



Yes - Posh Spice is said to have PCOS and I have plenty of patients with the condition who have conceived easily. PCOS is often associated with weight gain and being overweight can affect your fertility, so it is worth working hard at maintaining a healthy weight.



Losing weight isn’t always easy but the best way to tackle it is to aim for a sensible weight loss of one to two pounds a week which can be achieved with relatively small changes like cutting down on snacks or swapping cakes and biscuits for fruit and increasing exercise levels in a way that you will stick to. It doesn’t have to be an expensive gym membership.



A good brisk walk for half an hour a day will make a big difference and if you arrange to do it with a friend, you will much more likely to keep it up.

Image © Sipa