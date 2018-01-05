>
>
>
Conception
Your conception questions answered: Dr. Dawn Harper
  
PCOS
In this article

PCOS


Is it possible to get pregnant with PCOS and if so what can you do to maximise your chances?

Dr Dawn:

Yes - Posh Spice is said to have PCOS and I have plenty of patients with the condition who have conceived easily. PCOS is often associated with weight gain and being overweight can affect your fertility, so it is worth working hard at maintaining a healthy weight.

Losing weight isn’t always easy but the best way to tackle it is to aim for a sensible weight loss of one to two pounds a week which can be achieved with relatively small changes like cutting down on snacks or swapping cakes and biscuits for fruit and increasing exercise levels in a way that you will stick to. It doesn’t have to be an expensive gym membership.

A good brisk walk for half an hour a day will make a big difference and if you arrange to do it with a friend, you will much more likely to keep it up.

Image © Sipa
Parenting Editor
05/06/2011
Tags Conception
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         