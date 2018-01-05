>
>
>
Conception
Your conception questions answered: Dr. Dawn Harper
  
How long?
In this article

How long?


How long does it take to get pregnant? I heard that the average couple has sex 104 times before getting pregnant - does this sound about right?
Dr Dawn:
If 100 couples are trying to get pregnant, 90 of them will succeed in the first year and 95 will be pregnant within two years. To maximize your chances of conceiving you should aim to have sex regularly around the time that you ovulate.

This is fourteen days before your next period. If your cycle is not regular it can be difficult to know when you ovulate and you may find it useful to use a Clearblue Digital Ovulation Test or Fertility Monitor to help pinpoint your peak fertile days.

Image © iStockphoto
Parenting Editor
05/06/2011
Tags Conception
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramThe longest celebrity relationships
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Naturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         