How long does it take to get pregnant? I heard that the average couple has sex 104 times before getting pregnant - does this sound about right?



Dr Dawn:



If 100 couples are trying to get pregnant, 90 of them will succeed in the first year and 95 will be pregnant within two years. To maximize your chances of conceiving you should aim to have sex regularly around the time that you ovulate.



This is fourteen days before your next period. If your cycle is not regular it can be difficult to know when you ovulate and you may find it useful to use a Clearblue Digital Ovulation Test or Fertility Monitor to help pinpoint your peak fertile days.



